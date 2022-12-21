Typerium (TYPE) Falls 0.38%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Typerium (TYPE) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the crypto has declined 37.97% to $0.00008201066614.

InvestorsObserver is giving Typerium a 87 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Typerium!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Typerium a high volatility rank of 87, placing it in the top 13% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

TYPE’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Typerium price is in a good position going forward. With support at $0.0000531118358711064 and resistance around $0.0000990056006347112. This leaves Typerium with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter