Tymoczko Sentenced for Second Embezzlement Conviction

Contracted Accountant, Walter Tymoczko Sentenced to Prison for Second Embezzlement Conviction

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Pleasant Hills, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence on Walter Tymoczko, age 48.

According to information presented to the court, Tymoczko was an independent contractor performing accounting work for a local company. From October 2018, until October 2019, Tymoczko embezzled funds from the company by utilizing an Inuit QuickBooks payroll program.

Tymoczko used the program multiple times to transfer funds from the victim’s bank account to his own bank account and a family member’s bank account for a total of $73,206.77. The Court was further advised that Tymoczko has a previous federal felony conviction for embezzling from various clients. In the previous case, Tymoczko was sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay a total of $254,974.60 in restitution to various victims.

Assistant United States Attorney Lee J. Karl prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Tymoczko.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today