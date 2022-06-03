Tyler Allen Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Rapid City Man, Tyler Allen Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Firearm

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person was sentenced on May 24, 2022, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Tyler Allen, age 28, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Allen was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 18, 2021, and pleaded guilty on July 23, 2021. The conviction stems from Allen, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, illegally possessing an FEG, model PA-63, 9x18mm Makarov caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which was found after Allen came into contact with law enforcement in January 2021 in Rapid City.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Rapid City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson prosecuted the case.

Allen was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

