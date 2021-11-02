Former Minneapolis Police Officer, Ty Raymond Jindra Convicted of Civil Rights Violations, Stealing Controlled Substances

ST. PAUL, MI (STL.News) A former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of stealing controlled substances and violating individuals’ civil rights through unconstitutional searches and seizures, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk.

Following a nine-day trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank, Ty Raymond Jindra, 29, was convicted of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

“Ty Jindra failed to uphold his oath as a peace officer, he failed the community he was sworn to serve, and he failed his fellow officers” said Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk. “This office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate corruption and blatant abuse of authority. I am grateful to the Minneapolis Police Department for rooting out Jindra’s wrongdoing and notifying the FBI.”

“The cornerstone of the public’s trust in law enforcement relies on the expectation that each person who takes the oath to protect and serve the public will do so with integrity. Today, former Officer Jindra was convicted of violating that trust,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul. “I’m proud of our entire investigative team of agents and analysts that worked collaboratively with the Minneapolis Police Department after it brought forth concerns regarding the former officer’s conduct. They exemplify our commitment to ensure all public servants are worthy of the public’s trust and confidence.”

As proven at trial, from September 2017 through October 2019, Jindra, a former police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department (“MPD”), abused his position in order to obtain controlled substances including methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, tramadol, and other drugs by deception and by conducting unconstitutional searches and seizures.

As part of his scheme, Jindra diverted controlled substances for his own purposes by various means in the course of his duties as a MPD officer. Jindra diverted controlled substances by not reporting, logging, placing into evidence, or informing his partner or other officers on scene about the controlled substances that he had confiscated.

On some occasions, Jindra would find ways to interact with or search an individual, vehicle, or residence so that he could surreptitiously recover controlled substances without his partner’s knowledge. At times, Jindra conducted searches beyond the scope warranted under the circumstances in attempt to recover controlled substances.

Jindra faces a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison on each count of acquiring a controlled substance and a maximum of one year in prison on each civil rights count. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, with substantial assistance from the Minneapolis Police Department.

This case was tried by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amber M. Brennan and Michelle E. Jones.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today