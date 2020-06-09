Two-Time Bank Robber Timothy Huss of El Cajon Sentenced to 41 Months

(STL.News) – Timothy Huss of El Cajon was sentenced in federal court today to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution for robbing two San Diego banks in 2019.

Huss pleaded guilty on November 19, 2019, admitting that he robbed the banks by presenting demand notes that threatened the tellers. He was apprehended by police officers after he fled the second robbery.

“Bank robberies are terrifying and dangerous experiences for tellers and customers,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “Thanks to the hard work of prosecutor Matt Brehm and our law enforcement partners, we achieved justice in this case.”

In his plea agreement, Huss admitted that, on September 14, 2019, at approximately 9:46 a.m., he entered the Chase Bank branch at 3490 College Avenue in San Diego, approached the teller window and presented the teller with a demand note, which requested money and threatened the teller. The teller complied with Huss’ demands and provided him with approximately $4,410. He made his getaway on foot.

Huss also admitted that, on September 20, 2019, at approximately 3:13 p.m., he entered the Well Fargo branch at 1350 Fashion Valley Road in San Diego and approached the teller window. Huss provided the teller with a demand note which read, “Keep Actin (sic) Normal. Put the cash in a bag no die (sic) or GPS or Im coming back.” The teller passed $520 in U.S. currency and $40 in bait bills to Huss, including a GPS tracker pack with a specific serial number. Huss took the bills and bait bills, placed them in a laptop bag, took the demand note and fled the bank on foot.

“The successful conclusion of this case was due to coordinated and ongoing teamwork between the SDPD Robbery Unit, the FBI, and the Violent Crime and Human Trafficking Section,” said San Diego Police Lt. Julie Epperson. “Collaboration with our law enforcement partners creates a stronger defense against criminals who prey on the public.”

FBI San Diego Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Omer Meisel commented, “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep the San Diego community safe from those whose criminal behavior threatens the well-being and security of our citizens.”

This case is the result of the ongoing efforts of the Violent Crime and Human Trafficking (VCHT) Section. Formed in 2019 by U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer, the VCHT is tasked with leading collaborations between federal and local law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of cases involving violent crimes, firearms and gang cases; sex trafficking and child exploitation; civil rights, and labor trafficking. The VCHT Section oversees the Southern District of California Coordinators for Project Safe Neighborhoods, Human Trafficking, and Project Safe Childhood.

