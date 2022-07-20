Two Sentenced for Meth Distribution Conspiracies

Two Men Sentenced for Roles in Large-Scale Crystal Methamphetamine Distribution Conspiracies

Both cases involved substantial seizures of methamphetamine in the Lexington area

Two men, in separate cases, were sentenced on Monday, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, for their roles in two conspiracies to distribute considerable amounts of crystal methamphetamine.

William R. Hargis, 24, of Danville, Ky., was sentenced to a total of 420 months in federal prison. Hargis previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 52.5 pounds of crystal meth, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to Hargis’ plea agreement, in May 2021, law enforcement was conducting a narcotics investigation regarding a group of individuals engaged in distributing crystal methamphetamine in Lexington. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop where they found Hargis in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, plastic bags, and cash.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Hargis was a drug supplier and was storing, packaging, and cutting narcotics in a Lexington office building. In that office, law enforcement found more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine, four firearms, cocaine, and additional drug trafficking items.

Furthermore, Hargis also admitted to travelling from the Kentucky to Southern Indiana casinos to engage in financial transactions, by placing monetary bets to conceal the source of the bets, which was in whole or part proceeds from the drug trafficking.

In a second case, Deangelo Devon Grant, 36, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 264 months in federal prison, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine.

According to Grant’s plea agreement, on August 16, 2021, Grant received a package that had been shipped from California to Lexington, which contained approximately 48 pounds of crystal methamphetamine for distribution. Grant admitting flying from California to receive the package, in Lexington. Grant’s vehicle was stopped by law enforcement, where they discovered the methamphetamine.

Grant had previous convictions for robbery in the second degree, in California (2004), and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in the Western District of Kentucky (2016).

Both Hargis and Grant pleaded guilty in April 2022.

Under federal law, Hargis and Grant must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Upon their release from prison, Hargis will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years and Grant will be under supervision for 10 years.

“As these two cases illustrate, the amount and purity of the methamphetamine we are seeing in Eastern Kentucky is remarkable,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Illegal methamphetamine trafficking has an immense impact on our communities, and often brings guns, violence, and other crime. We remain committed to prosecuting those who engage in this grave conduct, and we hope that sentences like these will serve as a warning to those who continue to engage in it.”

“Anyone who poisons our communities through the sale of illicit drugs must be stopped and brought to justice,” said J. Todd Scott, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division. “I’m very proud of the work done by the men and women of DEA and our law enforcement counterparts in both of these cases.”

United States Attorney Shier; DEA SAC Scott; Colonel Phillip Burnett Jr. Commissioner, Kentucky State Police; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentences.

The investigations were conducted by the DEA, KSP, and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger West.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today