Two Plead Guilty to Attempted Murder of Federal Agents

Two Men Plead Guilty to Attempted Murder of Federal Agents

DETROIT (STL.News) Two men have pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder of Federal Agents, announced Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin.

Mohsin was joined in the announcement by Keith Krolczyk, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Kevin Keshawn Young, a/k/a “Gucci,” 24, of Detroit, and Aaron Marquis Shooks, a/k/a “Boogey,” 23, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder of Federal Agents before United States District Court Judge Sean F. Cox on August 4, 2021, for their roles in shooting at two ATF agents on April 15, 2019, on Detroit’s east side. Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on December 8, 2021.

According to court records, Defendant Aaron Shooks and other members/associates of a gang known as the OES 187 Head Hunters (“OES”) were involved in two shootings. The first was a shootout in front of St. John’s Hospital, which was part of an ongoing, violent feud between OES and a gang known as Block Squad. Shortly after, Shooks, who was driving, went to pick up more people. After getting back on the road, one of the passengers—Defendant Kevin Young—got out of the car and fired eleven shots at ATF agents in an unmarked vehicle who were investigating the earlier shooting. Young claimed he thought he was shooting at rival gang members rather than law enforcement.

Kevin Young entered into a plea agreement that calls for a minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum of 15 years in prison. Aaron Marquis Shooks entered into a plea agreement that calls for a minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum of 13 years in prison.

“Every day our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line and risk personal injury to protect our citizens from senseless violence,” said Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin. “When officers or agents are assaulted while performing those duties, the perpetrators can expect that every resource of this office will be used to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, and to seek justice.”

“Our special agents and other law enforcement officers risk their personal safety everyday doing their job, protecting the public and enforcing the law, to make our community safe. We are proud of them and their unrelenting professionalism.” commented ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Keith Krolczyk Detroit Field Division. “We continue to be thankful to United States Attorney’s office for their partnership in the fight against violent offenders.”

The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorneys Alyse Wu, Eric Straus and Robert Moran are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today