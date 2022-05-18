Two Philadelphia Men Facing Federal Charges After Botched Robbery of Northeast Philly Corner Store Results in Exchange of Gunfire

(STL.News) United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Resean Lewis, 25, and William McIntyre, 27, both of Philadelphia, PA, were arrested and charged by Indictment with attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this year when they attempted to rob a convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia. Both defendants made their initial appearances in federal court on these charges today and were detained pending trial.

The Indictment alleges that on February 1, 2022, the defendants entered the Big A Market corner store on Torresdale Avenue in the Wissinoming section of the city just before 4:00 a.m., and attempted to rob the business. Lewis went behind the counter armed with what appeared to be a Tec9 style firearm and announced a robbery. McIntyre followed just behind Lewis, armed with a pistol that he pulled from his waistband.

The store manager happened to have his dog with him in the store at the time. When the dog realized that Lewis had come back to the employee area, it jumped up and distracted Lewis, giving the store clerk a chance to draw a weapon that the store keeps for protection. The clerk then shot Lewis multiple times. McIntyre, who was standing right behind Lewis, immediately returned fire and struck the store clerk multiple times.

“When I announced the All Hands On Deck initiative over one year ago, I vowed that we would do all we could to stop the violent crime ravaging our city and support the Philadelphia Police Department in its work,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “I also put criminals on notice that we were doubling down on our efforts to identify, arrest and charge them in the federal system for their crimes. The indictments of these defendants show that we have kept our word to focus on getting the most violent individuals off the street and behind bars.”

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Eckert.

An indictment, information, or criminal complaint is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

