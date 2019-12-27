Two Ohio Men Mohammed Jibril and Arthur Lee Worthy Admit Robbing Western PA Pharmacies

(STL.News) – Two Ohio men pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit armed pharmacy robbery, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and armed pharmacy robbery, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Mohammed Jibril, age 19, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Arthur Lee Worthy, II, age 21, of Columbus, Ohio, each pleaded guilty to three counts before Senior United States District Court Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Abdulrahman Abdelaziz Jamea is the leader of numerous well-orchestrated pharmacy robberies in the Western District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere. He recruited other individuals, including Mohammed Jibril and Arthur Lee Worthy, II, to rob pharmacies. Jamea researched which pharmacies to rob and then would drive to the location of the pharmacy to be robbed, stake it out, then he and/or his crew would complete the robbery.

On November 17, 2018, two individuals robbed the Rite Aid pharmacy located on Third Street in Beaver, PA. One of the males pulled out a black colored automatic pistol and pointed it in the pharmacist’s direction. Worthy jumped over the counter and inquired about the safe and asked for codeine syrup. He pulled out a garbage bag then placed prescription pills into the bag. Based on historical cell site records, it appears that Jamea was on scene at the Rite Aid at the time of the robbery.

On November 22, 2018, at 2:22 am, two black males robbed the CVS pharmacy on Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh. One of the males pointed a gun at the pharmacist and told her to open the safe. Worthy jumped the counter and as the pharmacist opened the two safes, Worthy placed prescription narcotics into a black trash bag. Jamea was identified on the surveillance video entering the store shortly before the robbery occurred. As the males fled the store, the getaway vehicle, a red Hyundai Sonata with Ohio registration, owned by Jamea, pulled up and they fled.

On December 2, 2018, Worthy robbed the Rite Aid in Marietta, Ohio. He brandished a gun then jumped over the pharmacy counter and pistol-whipped the pharmacist. He pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded that he open the register. Worthy was only able to get $447.05 before fleeing in a dark red/maroon four door vehicle with Ohio tags. The weapon, a .177 pellet/BB pistol was found in the parking lot. There were also text messages between Jamea and Jibril leading up to the robbery.

On December 7, 2018, at 6:14 am, Worthy robbed the CVS Pharmacy in Erie, Pennsylvania. He approached the pharmacy counter and demanded drugs and money and threatened to kill the pharmacist. Worthy jumped over the counter and asked for oxycodone and money, then placed prescription narcotics in a Foot Locker bag. He also took $410 in U.S. Currency before fleeing the store. Worthy’s fingerprints were lifted from the pharmacy. At 9:09 am, Ohio state patrol initiated a stop on Jibril and Worthy’s rental vehicle. From the vehicle, officers recovered the Foot Locker bag filled with prescription drugs and $300 from Jibril. Text messages indicate that Jamea provided Jibril with the address of the pharmacy and told him where to park the vehicle prior to the robbery. The messages also indicate that Jamea arranged for the rental of the vehicle. During the time of the traffic stop, Jamea was texting Jibril.

Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for Jibril for April 20, 2020, and for Worthy for April 22, 2020. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to 25 years in prison, a fine of $2,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants. Pending sentencing, the court ordered both defendants to remain detained.

Abdulrahman Abdelaziz Jamea is pending trial.

Assistant United States Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Bridgeville Police Department and the Ohio Highway Patrol, conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

