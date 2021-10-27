Nebraska: Nominees for the District Court Judge

Two Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District (consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties) provided the following two names for the Governor Pete Ricketts’s consideration: Chawnta M. Durham and Patrick M. Heng, both of North Platte.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is McCook, Red Willow County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge David W. Urbom.