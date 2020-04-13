Two new prosecutors sworn in to serve in Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office

(STL.News) – H, GA: Two new prosecutors have joined the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office with swearing-in ceremonies held Monday in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The two assistant U.S. attorneys fill a vacancy in the office staff and a new position allotted by the Department of Justice in response to the Southern District’s high level of productivity.

“The staff in our office continue to adapt and overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including taking on a leadership role in fighting coronavirus fraud in Georgia, even as we maintain our aggressive fight against crime in the Southern District,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “These new prosecutors will immediately get to work helping to keep our communities safe.”

Joining the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office are:

Channell Singh serves in the Criminal Division in the Savannah office.

Singh received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law. During law school, Singh interned with the Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office and with U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. After law school, she worked for three years as an Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County in their Complex Trial Division, and most recently served as an assistant in the capital litigation section of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. She has appeared numerous times before the 11th Circuit.

Jennifer Stanley serves in the Criminal Division in the Augusta office.

Stanley received her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and her Juris Doctor from the Vanderbilt University School of Law. While in law school, she interned in the Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office in Augusta. After receiving her law degree, Stanley clerked for then-Chief Judge Karon O. Bowdre in the Northern District of Alabama, and most recently served as an associate in a large Alabama-based legal practice, primarily in the areas of financial services litigation and securities litigation.

The Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office, led by U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine, is a component of the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecutes federal crimes and civil actions in the 43 counties of the Southern District, and provides legal services for federal agencies and facilities within the district.

