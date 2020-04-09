Two New COVID-19 Associated Deaths Announced in St. Louis, Missouri

Tuesday, April 8th’s deaths bring the St Louis City’s total fatality total to 12

St Louis, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis Department of Health is reporting two new deaths associated with COVID19. That brings the City’s total to 12. The Department announced that the fatalities included two females in their 80s and there are no plans to release additional information on the patients due to privacy laws.

The Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of everyone doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Staying at home, if you must go out use physical distancing – staying away from others by at least six feet, and washing hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available are proven means of stopping the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, there were 17 pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 142 persons being monitored, and 476 positive cases in the City of St. Louis. For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.

