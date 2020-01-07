Two Mississippi State Penitentiary Escapees, Dillion Williams, David May Now in Custody

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) A second inmate who escaped the Mississippi State Penitentiary on Friday is now in custody.

Dillion Williams, 27, was captured without incident in a wooded area in Rossville, Tenn., east of Memphis, shortly after 2 p.m. today. He was found in the same vicinity as escapee David May, 42, who was arrested early Sunday.

The two men face several charges in connection with their escape.

Federal, state, county, and local authorities in Mississippi and Tennessee coordinated efforts to capture May and Williams.

“We are thankful for the coordinated efforts to capture these two violent offenders without incident,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “We partnered with numerous agencies to put them back behind bars where they should be. The total team effort is responsible for this ending.”

May is serving life for two aggravated assaults in Harrison County, and Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault in Marshall County.

How the men escaped and ended up more than 100 miles away is part of an ongoing investigation.