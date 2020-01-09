Two Men Shawn Lamar Whitmore and Mylus Michael Oneal Indicted In Topeka Bank Robbery Case

(STL.News) – Two men were indicted Wednesday on federal charges arising from an armed bank robbery at a Topeka bank in December, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Shawn Lamar Whitmore Jr., 21, Topeka, Kan., was charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during the robbery. Mylus Michael Oneal Jr., 36, Topeka, Kan., was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of possessing stolen money.

One indictment alleges Whitmore brandished a firearm on Dec. 28, 2019, when he robbed Intrust Bank at 1035 Southwest Topeka Blvd. The other indictment alleges Oneal became an accessory after the fact to the robbery and on Jan. 2, 2020, was found with money stolen from the bank.

If convicted, Whitmore could face up 25 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the robbery charge and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on the brandishing charge. The Topeka Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Antonio Duane Simpson, 43, currently in custody in Missouri, is charged with one count of count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during the crime. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 3, 2018, in Topeka, Kan., Simpson stole a 2013 Toyota Tacoma from the owner.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the carjacking charge and not less than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge. The FBI and the Topeka Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

Sergio Martinez-Carlos, 21, Monahan, Ariz., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute almost 32 pounds of methamphetamine. The defendant initially was charged Dec. 27 in a criminal complaint alleging the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office stopped the defendant’s vehicle and discovered the drugs hidden in speakers in the vehicle.

If convicted, the defendant could face a sentence of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Andrusak is prosecuting.

Adrian Vargas-Ramirez, 38, of Paramount, Calif., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crime is alleged to have occurred Oct., 17, 2019, in Ellsworth County, Kan.

If convicted, the defendant could face a sentence of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham is prosecuting.

