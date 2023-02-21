Two Men Sentenced for Laundering Proceeds of a Business Email Compromise Scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Two men were sentenced today to over 14 years in prison combined for money laundering as part of a business email compromise (BEC) scheme.

According to court documents, Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, Maryland, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, Maryland, participated in a scheme to launder the proceeds of a BEC scheme. In this scheme, conspirators infiltrate the computer systems of a victim company, including their email servers and email accounts, through phishing attacks or the use of malware. Once there, the conspirators impersonate the victim’s business partner and claim the business partner’s bank account information has changed. Intending to send the money to the business partner, the victim business instead sends the money to bank accounts controlled by the conspirators.

According to trial testimony, the network of accounts operated by defendants laundered about $13 million fraudulently obtained from numerous victim businesses between July 2016 and May 2020. Five of the defrauded businesses testified at trial, including one headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia. The co-conspirators laundered the proceeds of the scheme through various financial transactions using dozens of bank accounts that they directly and indirectly controlled. Joyner’s role in the scheme was to withdraw the proceeds of the fraud in cash, which he delivered to other conspirators, including Ibeh. Ibeh’s role in the scheme was to manage the money laundering by causing conspirators to open bank accounts, which he used to wire money domestically and internationally. Ibeh spent the proceeds of the fraud on luxury items, including a custom jewelry piece costing close to $40,000.

Ibeh was sentenced to 10 years and Joyner was sentenced to 51 months in prison. Ibeh and Joyner conspired with, among others, Anthony Ayeah and Mouaaz Elkhebri, both of whom have also been convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

