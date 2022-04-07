Two Men Indicted in Rockford To Possess Methamphetamine

Two Men Indicted in Rockford on Charges of Conspiracy To Possess Methamphetamine With Intent To Distribute

(STL.News) A federal grand jury in Rockford has returned an indictment charging two defendants – TONY CLAPP, 58, and GREGORY BOLLMAN, 48 – with conspiracy to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Clapp was also charged with attempted possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He is currently on supervised release stemming from federal distribution of cocaine charges.

The indictment was returned on Tuesday. Arraignments in U.S. District Court in Rockford have not yet been scheduled.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Robert J. Bell, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the DEA. Substantial assistance was provided by the Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Police. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Ladd.

The public is reminded that an indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Clapp faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life, while Bollman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today