Two Men Displaced After Fire at Islander Inn In Edgemere

Edgemere, TX ( STL.News) Two people have been displaced following a two-alarm fire in a local restaurant early this morning at the Islander Inn in Edgemere.

The displaced residents lived in an apartment above the business. The restaurant was completely destroyed by the fire.

Fire units were dispatched at 1:33 a.m. for a report of a commercial building fire in the 9000 block of Cuckold Point Rd . First-arriving units found fire showing and quickly upgraded to a working fire profile, followed by a second alarm.

Commanders quickly ordered defensive operations because of the volume of fire . Firefighters supplemented the water supply from hydrants by drafting water from nearby sources.

The second floor and roof collapsed into the building.

The fire started in the freezer and storage area, according to officials.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries or illness; another was treated at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

