Two Men Charged for Friday Night’s Fatal Shooting of Kayla Phillips-Coker

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Madison Precinct detectives this morning charged two men, David A. Watkins and Christopher M. Ferguson, both 24, with criminal homicide for Friday’s 11:30 p.m. fatal shooting of Kayla Phillips-Coker, 26, in the 100 block of Cumberland Avenue.

During an interview, Ferguson admitted he was driving the vehicle from which Watkins, the front seat passenger, fired shots toward Phillips-Coker. She was in the front yard of a residence where both men had driven looking for Phillips-Coker’s boyfriend, with whom Ferguson had an ongoing dispute. Her boyfriend is believed to have been the intended target.

Phillips-Coker, who was struck in the abdomen, was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died.

Watkins registered as an ex-con for burglary in February. He remains jailed in lieu of $101,000 bond. Ferguson also remains jailed.

