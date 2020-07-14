Two Major Methamphetamine Distributors Erik M. Barber and Lacey Jo Smalley Sentenced to Prison

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on July 8, 2020, two individuals were sentenced to prison by United States District Court Senior Judge James E. Gritzner for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Erik M. Barber and Lacey Jo Smalley were sentenced to prison for 18 years and 16 years, respectively. Previously, the Court sentenced the leader of the conspiracy, Jason Paul Rodriguez, to 30 years in prison on March 12, 2020.

Rodriguez organized and led the large-scale drug trafficking operation from 2016 until his arrest in April 2019. Rodriguez and his co-conspirators distributed more than 220 pounds of methamphetamine in Omaha and Western Iowa. Barber, age 43, of Council Bluffs, was a major distributor of methamphetamine for Rodriguez. Smalley, age 36, of Clarinda, was also one of Rodriguez’s primary distributors.

The sentencings were the result of a lengthy investigation by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement originating in Page County regarding distribution of methamphetamine delivered from Council Bluffs, Iowa. The investigation revealed that Rodriguez, Barber, Smalley, and others were distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in numerous locations throughout Southwest Iowa and Omaha.

This matter was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department, Clarinda Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE