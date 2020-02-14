Two Kokomo Men Tarik Dordoni and Xavier Malone Indicted on Federal Firearms Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today, Tarik Dordoni, 24, and Xavier Malone, 22, both of Kokomo, Ind., were indicted in separate complaints for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dordoni was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Both had previous felony convictions in Howard County Ind.

“My office has no tolerance for individuals who choose to break the law by selling drugs and illegally possessing firearms,” said Minkler. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to reducing gun violence through its Project Guardian initiative. We are grateful to our collaborative partners, the Kokomo Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives who investigated and brought this to our attention.”

At around 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2019, Kokomo Police received a call about shots fired near Studebaker Park in Kokomo, Ind. The suspect vehicle was described as a red pickup truck with black stripes. As officers were arriving to the area of the shooting, they saw a vehicle matching the description. Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and once the vehicle came to a stop, Malone and Dordoni jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. Malone was apprehended by officers shortly after he fled.

Kokomo Police K-9 located Dordoni inside a shed located in the backyard of a residence. The K-9 also located a backpack which contained a large bag of suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Kokomo Police Department received a call that a handgun had be located in a yard. The location was close to the area of the shooting and along the route of where the red pickup truck fled. Law enforcement collected the firearm and other evidence from the yard.

This case was investigated by the Kokomo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The Kokomo Police Department appreciates our Federal law enforcement partners at the ATF,” said Kokomo Police Department Captain Tonda Cockrell. “KPD is diligently investigating crimes involving the use of firearms in our community, especially those cases where children are placed in harm’s way. We will utilize our partnership with Federal Law Enforcement and the AUSA to ensure maximum penalties are sought for those individuals who choose to bring gun violence to the streets of Kokomo.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney Lawrence D. Hilton who is prosecuting this case, Tarik Dordoni faces a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted. Xavier Malone faces a maximum sentence of 10 years if convicted.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. The United States Attorney’s Office has prosecuted this case with support from the following Project Guardian partners: Kokomo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

