Two IT stocks that will be impacted tomorrow as a result of NSE rejig

As part of its semi-annual review, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will reshuffle Nifty IT tomorrow to replace with .Alternative & Quantitative Research said: “As a result of the rejig, Persistent may see an inflow of $16 million, while Mindtree may suffer an outflow of $23 million. MindTree’s exclusion is on account of its merger with Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

Over the last year, Mindtree shares have fallen by over 26%, while Persistent cracked by close to 9%.

The Nifty IT index on a year-to-date (YTD) basis was corrected by a sharp over 30%, while in the last 1-year period, it has fallen by more than 23%.

“IT stocks have corrected significantly and are close to pre-pandemic valuation after two years of massive outperformance. The current weakness in the stocks is owing to macro overhang led by a possible slowdown in the US and Europe, which could impact IT budgets for next year,” domestic brokerage Sharekhan said.

Citing attractive valuations, the brokerage said that after a sharp fall in the stock prices, valuation has turned favourable for long-term investment.



“The underlying strong positioning of Indian IT incumbents is undisputed in the global IT landscape, with strong execution capabilities and extensive range of offerings”. Technical data shows that the Nifty IT index has been undergoing a multi-month base formation. It is trading close to the weekly lower Bollinger Band and the 40-month moving average.

“Overall, this is a high probability set up to start staggering buying and prepare for an up move from the short term as well as medium-term perspective,” the brokerage noted.

