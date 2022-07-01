Two Guatemalan Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting a Officer

Two Guatemalan Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting a Federal Officer

On June 28, 2022, Esdly Amarilis Gonzalez, 28, of Guatemala, pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer. Sentencing is scheduled for September 7, 2022, before United States District Judge James A. Soto. Co-defendant Nayber Eziquiel Juarez-Mantanic, 24, of Guatemala, previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer. Juarez-Mantanic’s sentencing is scheduled for August 29, 2022, before United States District Judge James A. Soto.

On February 3, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agent attempted to conduct an immigration inspection of the vehicle in which Gonzalez and Juarez-Mantanic were passengers. When the agent approached the vehicle and identified himself as a USBP agent in both English and Spanish, Gonzalez and Juarez-Mantanic attempted to run from the vehicle on foot.

When the agent tried to detain them, Juarez-Mantanic intentionally struck the agent in the head and shoulders. As the agent was struggling to handcuff Juarez-Mantanic, Gonzalez came up behind them and intentionally struck the agent on his shoulders. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

A conviction for assault on a federal officer carries a maximum penalty of 8 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000.00, or both.

Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah B. Houston and Frances M. Kreamer Hope, District of Arizona, Tucson, are handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today