Two Franklin County Jane Doe Turina Jeffries and Karen Frank Cases Identified

MBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz today announced the identities of two previously unidentified women.

“The case might get stale, but it is never cold — as this fresh detective work and forensic reconstruction shows,” Yost said. “Everybody had a name, and a life. Everyone counts.”

“For about 20 years these women have been unidentified and through re-evaluation of their cases and collaboration with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Identification and Investigation, we have been able to identify both Jane Doe(s), as Turina Jeffries and Karen Frank,” Dr. Ortiz said. “ Inquiries were sent through NamUs across the State of Ohio and the United States regarding other missing females, who matched the description of both women in hopes of learning their identity. We have been able to provide closure to their families.”

On Nov. 11, 1999, the body of a female was found outside the Kahiki restaurant located at 3583 East Broad St. in Columbus. It is believed she died of natural causes. A forensic artist with Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) completed a post-mortem image of woman in 2018.

She was identified today as Karen Kaye Frank, who was 52 years old when her body was discovered. Frank was born in California, traveled extensively throughout the country and had recently moved to Ohio and obtained a driver’s license.

On May 17, 1998, the body of a female was found next to a building in the 2000 block of Hardy Parkway Street in Columbus. BCI also completed a post-mortem image of this Jane Doe.

She has now been identified as Turina Jefferies of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jefferies was 32 years old.

Frank and Jefferies were identified through investigative work conducted by the coroner’s office with assistance from BCI. Their identities were confirmed with fingerprints and DNA. In each case, notification has been made to next of kin.

Analysts with BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit provide case review, investigative assistance, link charts and mapping for missing persons, unidentified remains and unsolved homicides. Law enforcement officials and family members of missing persons interested in learning more about the services that BCI’s Missing Persons Unit provides should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE