Two Felons Sergio Bautista and Eric Golden Indicted For Stealing Explosive Materials From Mining Company

(STL.News) – Two Las Vegas residents made their initial court appearance on Friday, August 7, 2020, on charges for allegedly stealing explosive materials from a mining company in Las Vegas, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 29, 2020, charging Sergio Bautista, aka “Ismael Cuevas-Flores,” 34, and Eric Golden, 54, each with one count of conspiracy to steal explosive materials; one count of theft of explosive materials moved in interstate commerce; one count of theft of explosive materials from licensee or permittee; one count of felon in possession of explosives; and one count of possession of stolen explosives. A jury trial has been scheduled before U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan on September 28, 2020.

According to the indictment, from about May 12 to May 13, 2020, Bautista and Golden conspired to steal and did steal a 50 pound bag of ammonium nitrate fuel oil (an industrial explosive) and 18 one-kilogram sticks of ammonium nitrate from Hinton Mining LLC.

Both Bautista and Golden are convicted felons. Bautista’s prior felony convictions include possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, identity theft, forgery, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Golden’s prior felony convictions include trafficking in a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

The statutory maximum sentence for each count of the indictment is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE