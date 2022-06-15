Two Federally Indicted For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms In Connection With June 5, 2022 McCallie Avenue Shootings

(STL.News) On June 14, 2022, a federal grand jury in Greeneville, Tennessee returned a two-count indictment against Garrian King, also known as “Big G,” and Rodney Harris, also known as “3rd,” both of Chattanooga.

The indictment alleges that on or about June 5, 2022, in the Eastern District of Tennessee, the defendants each possessed a firearm after being convicted of a felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1). Both defendants were previously charged by complaint. The details of these charges are outlined in the affidavits in support of those complaints, which are filed as public records in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

If convicted, each defendant faces a sentence of up to ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a period of supervised release of up to three years.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Several other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation, including the United States Marshals Service, United States Secret Service, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a comprehensive national strategy that creates local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to effectively enforce existing gun laws. It provides more options to prosecutors, allowing them to utilize local, state, and federal laws to ensure that criminals who commit gun crime face tough sentences. PSN gives each federal district the flexibility it needs to focus on individual challenges that a specific community face.

Assistant United States Attorney Christopher D. Poole will represent the United States.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until their guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today