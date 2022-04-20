Two Defendants Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Two men from the Shreveport/Bossier City area have been sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. in separate cases on child pornography charges, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.

Daniel Robert Bissell, 55, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 172 months (14 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography. Bissell was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $33,000 to victims in the case.

Bissell pleaded guilty on December 6, 2021 to receipt of child pornography as the result of an investigation by the Special Victims Unit with the Louisiana State Police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Investigators located a suspect IP address which was sharing numerous files of child pornography and obtained information from a cable provider identifying the customer to be Bissell. On July 30, 2020, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Bissell’s residence and found him at the home.

He admitted to using software to download to his computer and share files containing child sex abuse material. A forensic examination of Bissell’s computer hard drives revealed that he had approximately 365,523 images and 8,520 videos of child pornography, which included images of prepubescent minors who had not reached the age of 12 and of minors being bound with rope/straps around their ankles, wrists, and necks. The images and videos specifically depicted children under 12 years of age being sexually exploited.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Louisiana State Police, and the Bossier City Marshal’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath.

In a separate case, Johnny Lee Henderson, Jr., 45, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was sentenced to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Henderson pleaded guilty on December 13, 2021 to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

In March 2020, the mother of a 12-year-old female issued a complaint at the local police department in Kansas where the victim lived alleging that her minor daughter had been communicating with an adult male from Shreveport on social media and a cell phone. The mother claimed that her minor daughter and the adult male had exchanged sexually explicit video clips of each other and engaged in sexually explicit video chats.

Detectives with the police department interviewed the minor daughter and she confirmed her mother’s allegations. The minor admitted that from January to March of 2020, she had been communicating with the adult male named “Chuck” Henderson. The communications included social media chat messages, phone conversations, text messages and video chats. The minor told detectives that when she and “Chuck” began communicating, she told him that she was 12 years old.

Detectives obtained search warrants for the social media accounts for “Chuck” and the minor female and examined phone records and logs. They discovered evidence of numerous sexually explicit video clips that were sent to “Chuck” as well as messages from him encouraging and enticing the minor female to produce and send them to him. Law enforcement agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were able to determine that the phone number and social media accounts belonged to Henderson.

The minor victim positively identified Henderson’s picture from his Facebook profile and his voice as the person she knew as “Chuck.” At the time of the offense, Henderson was a registered sex offender in Louisiana as the result of a conviction in 2006 for Sexual Molestation of a Juvenile.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Baldwin City Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today