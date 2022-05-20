One Defendant Sentenced to Prison for Coercion and Enticement of a Minor; Two Defendants Plead Guilty to Sex Trafficking Conspiracy and Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Former Florida Corrections Officer Sentenced to 12 Years; Used the Internet to Coerce a 16-Year-Old Long Island Girl to Generate and Distribute Masochistic Child Pornography of Herself

Two Defendants Used Online Ads to Conspire to Cause and Repeatedly Caused a Long Island Minor to Engage in Prostitution

(STL.News) Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Robert Gallimore, a resident of Sebring, Florida, was sentenced by United States District Judge Joanna Seybert to 144 months’ imprisonment for coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Also earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Terron Newsome, also known as “Loso,” and Fredjy Exavier pleaded guilty before United States Magistrate Judge James M. Wicks to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of minor (Jane Doe #1). Newsome also admitted during his plea hearing to attempting to engage in the sex trafficking of a 12-year-old victim (Jane Doe #2) in December 2018. When sentenced, each defendant faces up to life in prison.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the sentence, Rodney K. Harrison, Commissioner, Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) joined in announcing the guilty pleas.

“These defendants manipulated, abused and exploited children who they saw as objects to control rather than as young people to be cherished and protected,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to protecting our children and ensuring that those who perpetrate sex crimes against them face serious consequences.”

“These individuals committed unthinkable acts against children, exploiting them for their own personal gain,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Harrison said. “I hope today’s guilty pleas help the victims move forward from these tragedies and I extend my thanks to Eastern District of New York and our law enforcement partners for ensuring these criminals are answering for their heinous crimes.”

The Sentencing

As indicated in court filings, Gallimore was a Florida state corrections officer who, over the period of a week in 2018, caused a 16-year-old Long Island girl to repeatedly generate sexually explicit and masochistic child pornography of herself and to send it to him under the threat that images and videos would be disseminated throughout her school if she did not continue to comply. In addition to terrorizing the victim into producing child pornography at his direction, Gallimore also unsuccessfully sought to solicit sex from the minor victim.

The Guilty Pleas

As charged in the indictment and as stated at the plea hearing, in or about and between March 2014 and December 2018, Newsome and Exavier conspired to engage in the sex trafficking of Jane Doe #1 and used the internet to set up “dates,” i.e. sexual intercourse or other sex acts, with “Johns” for money at various motels on Long Island. During the conspiracy, the defendants knew that Jane Doe #1 was under the age of 18. Newsome also admitted that in December 2018, he attempted to cause Jane Doe #2 to engage in sex trafficking.

Both of the government’s cases are being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division. Assistant United States Attorney Charles N. Rose is in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendants:

ROBERT GALLIMORE

Age: 32

Sebring, Florida

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 18-CR-363 (JS)

TERRON NEWSOME (also known as “Loso”)

Age: 25

Central Islip, New York

FREDJY EXAVIER

Age: 25

Central Islip, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 19-CR-70 (DRH)

