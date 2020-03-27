‘Two Days in May’ Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) – The 2020 Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance, previously scheduled for May 21-22 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

Two Days in May is an annual training event where victims’ advocates from around the state receive updates about best practices, trends and developments in the field; network with colleagues who also care about victims; and honor those who are doing exceptional work. More than 1,200 people attended the conference in 2019.

Training alternatives will be announced at a later date.

