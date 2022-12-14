Two-day Finbridge Expo to be held in Mumbai on December 17-18

Bringing traders, investors and finance professionals together at a single platform, the seventh edition of the two-day Finbridge Expo will open in Mumbai on 17 December.

Catering exclusively to the financial services & technology industry, Finbridge Expo has become a mainstream platform for many financial service providers to showcase their products and services. The event would be held from December 17-18 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai from 17th – 18th December.

The event comprises two exhibitions and three conferences, spread over five halls. The Trading & Investing Expo displays the latest tools, technology and trends in trading and investing technology/services such as technical analysis platforms, trading platforms, stock and options and analytics platforms, brokerage firms, mutual funds, stock market education firms, etc.

The Algo Expo is a fully dedicated exhibition on algorithmic trading, technology and services showcasing a complete ecosystem for automating one’s trading and activating rule-based trading and high-frequency trading.

The conferences are split into Traders Conference (covering technical analysis and trading insights), Investors Conference (long-term investing and wealth creation covering fundamental aspects of stock and commodities market) and Algo Conference (Conference covering sessions on algorithmic trading, AI and machine learning.).

India’s leading financial wizards shall be speaking at the conferences, giving visitors insight into investment strategies in stock and mutual funds and other financial instruments.

Besides displays of technologies and services that power India’s stock market, Finbridge Expo will also allow visitors to find the best company for specific investment requirements. Networking with peers and influencers will help form lifelong business associations within the investment and wealth creation industry.