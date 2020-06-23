Two Columbus men Gage Allen Davis and Billy Ray Lewis sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Gage Allen Davis, 24, has been sentenced to 96 months in federal prison and Billy Ray Lewis, 39, to 72 months in federal prison for their roles in a methamphetamine trafficking ring in central Ohio in 2019. Both men are from Columbus.

Court documents say investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Columbus Division of Police arranged a series of undercover purchases and bought more than 576 grams of meth from the men on separate occasions in September and October 2019.

Davis and Lewis were arrested in November 2019. They each pleaded guilty in February 2020 to one count of conspiracy and one count of drug trafficking.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Jonathan McPherson, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan announced the sentences imposed June 19 by Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley. Assistant United States Attorney Salvador A. Dominguez represented the United States in this case.

