Two Charged to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Two Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Fort Pierre, South Dakota, woman and an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Regina Maynard, age 30, and Larry Chavez, age 25, were indicted on April 12, 2022. Maynard appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on April 14, 2022, and Chavez appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on April 15, 2022. Both pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is a minimum of 10 years and up to life in custody and/or a $10,000,000 fine, a minimum of five years and up to life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The indictment alleges that on February 7, 2022, in Stanley County, South Dakota, Maynard and Chavez knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The charge is merely an accusation and Maynard and Chavez are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.

Chavez was released on conditions and Maynard was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

