Two Brothers Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute a Kilogram of Cocaine

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was sentenced today to 70 months in prison for conspiring with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine.

According to court documents, Reginald Lamont Wilson, 42, conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant in Virginia Beach. This all while Wilson was serving a period of supervised release for a prior federal drug conviction.

Shaw was previously sentenced to 5 years in prison on November 9, 2022.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Derek W. Gordon, Acting Special Agent in Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington D.C., made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew J. Heck, Kevin M. Comstock, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Victoria Liu prosecuted the case.

