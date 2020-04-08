Two Aliens Jeovany Ribas-navarete And Leonel Aguirre-giron Indicted on Illegal Reentry Charges

(STL.News) – Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announces that a federal grand jury in Raleigh has returned indictments charging JEOVANY AMILCAR RIBAS-NAVARETE, age 40, of El Salvador, and LEONEL AGUIRRE-GIRON, age 36, of Mexico, with Illegal Reentry of a Deported Alien.

If convicted of illegal reentry, RIBAS-NAVARETE, previously deported and found in Wake County, would face maximum penalties of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

AGUIRRE-GIRON, previously deported twice and found in Sampson County, is alleged to have been previously deported subsequent to a felony conviction for illegal reentry of a deported alien in the Southern District of Texas. Therefore, if convicted, he would face maximum penalties of ten years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the cases.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE