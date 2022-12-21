Twitter Will Now Support Crypto and Stock Market Price Charts – BeInCrypto

Twitter has added price chart support for major stocks and assets. These include cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Users speculate that Twitter could potentially add more features in the near future.

Twitter Business revealed the $Cashtags feature with index support on Dec. 22. The release stated that when a major stock, exchange-traded fund (ETF), or cryptocurrency has the dollar symbol $ in front of it, the platform will display pricing charts alongside the search results.

TradingView is providing the chart data.

Twitter-Robinhood Partnership Announcement Awaited

Users can click on $BTC and $ETH or search the crypto assets to unlock the new feature. Clicking on the ‘View on Robinhood’ link takes the users to the wallet provider. By moving to Robinhood, users can connect their wallets and carry out cryptocurrency trades. However, an official partnership announcement between the brands has yet to manifest.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to congratulate the team. American investor Jason Calacanis applauded the new $Cashtags launch. He stated, “15 more features can be added to $cashtags! Keep going!!”

When in doubt, make the product better.— @jason (@Jason) December 21, 2022

That said, the new feature also left the netizens wondering why the ‘DogeFather’ omitted Dogecoin from the initial rollout.

Twitter’s new $Cashtag Feature Showing ETH/USD Price Chart

BTC, ETH but no Sign of DOGE

Musk previously confirmed his personal crypto exposure only included Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. And since he has taken over Twitter, Dogecoiners have been awaiting a payments integration announcement. But, now that the tech mogul has announced his decision to step down as the Twitter chief, the memecoin has responded negatively in the market.

Also filed in September was the $258 billion lawsuit accusing the Tesla CEO of running a pyramid scheme to support DOGE. Despite Musk assuring that he will “keep supporting Dogecoin,” it’s possible that he is holding off until the legal issues are resolved. Additionally, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) increasing control of cryptocurrency influencers should also be taken into account.

Additionally, the industry anticipates Musk to improve memecoin as it expands. This could be yet another explanation for why the billionaire hasn’t yet announced any significant Dogecoin-compatible payment tool.

