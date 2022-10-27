Twitter deal: Why 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk brought along a sink on his visit to Twitter headquarters

Elon Musk is sending public signals that he plans to complete his takeover of Twitter.

The billionaire who runs Tesla and SpaceX posted a video clip of himself walking into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a porcelain sink and tweeted: “Let that sink in.”

The comment referred to a “Let thank sink in” internet meme.

He also changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” and made arrangements to address Twitter staff on Friday, the closing deadline for his $44 billion takeover of the company.

He faces a Friday 5 pm ET deadline to complete the deal or litigation in Delaware will resume.

A Twitter spokesman confirmed that Musk was in the company’s headquarters this week.

Elon Musk Twitter purchase:Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Is the Twitter deal back on? What happens now?

Elon Musk Twitter layoffs:The billionaire will cut three out of four workers, report says

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April and take it private before trying to halt the deal, saying Twitter misrepresented the number of spam and fake accounts on its platform, which Twitter denied.

Twitter sued him to complete the purchase. Earlier this month, Musk offered to buy Twitter at the original price of $54.20 a share. A Delaware Court of Chancery judge delayed the trial that had been set for Oct. 17 to give the two sides more time to reach a deal.

On a Tesla earnings call earlier this month, Musk said he was “excited about the Twitter situation.” He described Twitter as a platform with “incredible potential” that had “languished for a long time” though he acknowledged he was overpaying for it.

“Although obviously myself and other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now,” Musk said, “the long-term potential for Twitter is an order of magnitude higher than its current value.”