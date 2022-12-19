Twinci (TWIN) Falls 0.27%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Twinci (TWIN) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has declined 26.99% to $0.0300038219.

InvestorsObserver is giving Twinci a 88 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Twinci!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Twinci a high volatility rank of 88, placing it in the top 12% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

TWIN’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Twinci price is in a good position going forward. With support at $0.0220119561723742 and resistance at $0.0332313552222524. This positions Twinci with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter