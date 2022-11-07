TuSimple responds to SEC requests following CEO firing

ablokhin TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) disclosed that it proactively reached out to the SEC following the firing of the company’s CEO and is responding to the agency’s requests for information. In addition, TuSimple (TSP) entered into a National Security Agreement on February 18, 2022 and noted there are regular inquiries and communications with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States in connection with the ongoing monitoring of the company’s compliance under the NSA. TuSimple (TSP) reiterated that it has cooperated, and will continue to cooperate with such inquiries. TuSimple (TSP) is not aware of an FBI investigation and to date, has not received any inquiries from the FBI. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is one of the investors that has lost some faith in TSP. The firm sold blocks of TuSimple (TSP) stock on November 1 through November 4 amid the 60% share price collapse. Shares of TSP trickled down another 0.39% in Monday premarket trading to $2.57 vs. the 52-week range of $2.53 to $43.79.