Turning Japanese?

With seemingly no regard for weary traders phoning in the last week before Christmas, or financial journalists nursing hangovers/children, Haruhiko Kuroda has done it again.Per the FT:The Bank of Japan stunned markets on Tuesday with a surprise change to its controversial yield curve control policy, triggering big swings in the currency, bond and equity markets.Traders described the move as potentially marking the long-awaited “pivot” by the BoJ, which is the last of the world’s major central banks to stick to a ultra-loose regime of avoiding raising interest rates to tackle global inflation.It’s a shock final (?) twist by Kuroda, who is stepping down in the spring and was expected by many to go quietly. Victims include Bloomberg, whose headline “BOJ to Sit Tight as Markets Weigh Post-Kuroda Path” survived a matter of hours (to be fair, the 47 economists Bloomie polled all reckoned today would be a non-event).Some kind of action on 10-years was expected, but most — well, basically all — assumed it would arrive next year.Goldman Sachs are among those gawping: “We view this decision as a major surprise, as we had expected any widening of the tolerable band to be made under the new BOJ leadership from spring next year, similar to the market.”Royal Bank of Canada’s economics team have tl;dr’d why JGBs and the yen have had a fun morning: “it will be hard for markets not to see this move as a precursor for tightening policy”.So, would they be right?From the BoJ statement:The functioning of bond markets has deteriorated, particularly in terms of relative relationships among interest rates of bonds with different maturities and arbitrage relationships between spot and futures markets… If these market conditions persist, this could have a negative impact on financial conditions such as issuance conditions for corporate bonds. The Bank expects that the measures decided today will facilitate the transmission of monetary easing effects generated under the framework of yield curve control, such as through corporate financing.Kuroda, helpfully, has offered a guide to what today’s action isn’t. That includes:“a rate hike”“the end of YCC”“an exit strategy”So, err, what is it? Alphaville’s inbox, as ever, contains some suggestions.Rabo’s Jane Foley has the small change, big implications perspective:In a practical sense, the BoJ did not make a huge change today. All it did was to expand the fluctuation band for the 10 year JGB yield from around plus and minus 0.25 percentage points to between around plus and minus 0.5 percentage points. It says that the change was made to support the functioning of the bond market which has deteriorated in recent months to the extent that it could have a negative impact on financial conditions such as firms’ ability to issue corporate bonds. There has been no change in the BoJ’s aim to keep the 10 year yield close to the zero level and indeed, the Bank has stated today that it will significantly increase the amount of JGBs that it is purchasing under is QQE programme. That said, on another level the Bank has made a huge alternation in signalling. ING’s Francesco Pesole, boldly, says BoJ has delivered the “last shock of the year” (presumably he just means in terms of central banks, but still: ahahahaha, ok) (our emphasis):Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s press conference has been all about pushing back against such speculation: he explicitly warned markets not to interpret this as a rate hike and said that he doesn’t think a further widening of the yield band is needed. Our suspicion is that markets may need more reassurance with this, especially considering that Kuroda is due to be replaced in April 2023 and the timing may suggest the BoJ may be laying the groundwork for normalisation under a new governor.Not everyone’s convinced this is a pivot, however. Citi’s Kiichi Murashima and Katsuhiko Aiba are happy to take the BoJ on their word (our emphasis):The BoJ says the decision aims to improve market functioning and enhance the sustainability of monetary easing. In other words, we think that policymakers intend to make accommodative financial conditions more durable by removing negative side-effects that have been materializing, rather than to tighten financial conditions in reaction to rising inflation……the BoJ thinks that today’s decision will transmit monetary easing effects more smoothly, which in our view is diametrically opposite to measures to tighten financial conditions.The key verdict, however, may well come from Japanese investors — if today’s actions herald a return to the yen and JGBs for domestic shoppers who had been forced to look overseas for yield, the BoJ may look like it’s played a blinder. If they don’t, then the next move may be harder.So, is this a beginning or an ending? Even Kuroda may not know.