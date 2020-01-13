Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Significant Price Improvement for Dream Big Villa located on a beautiful shoreline in Sapodilla Bay

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS (STL.News) – PARADISE FOUND. Dream Big Villa is a one-of-a-kind 8-bedroom exclusive retreat, located on the sought-after shoreline of Sapodilla Bay. The beautiful design, relaxed and elegant spaces, and fun-filled amenities define this dynamic and sophisticated home. The exquisite site features private sandy pocket beaches, lush landscaping, and draws on its relationship with the famous turquoise waters and limestone rock.

Built in 2010 and expanded in 2014, the highly functional and multi-faceted destination graces 280’ of spectacular private beach and ocean frontage. Approximately 9,000 sq. ft. of internal living areas open to more than 5,000 sq. ft. of finished areas. Two pocket beaches and expansive hardwood decks offer multiple lounge and dining areas, including a covered poolside dining terrace, and a dramatic dining terrace seating 14, only a few feet away from the sandy-bottomed turquoise waters.

The highly private destination is enveloped in lush landscaping, and discretely incorporates a sophisticated security system including an electronic entry gate and perimeter fencing. The professional-grade tennis court is carved into the picturesque indigenous limestone for a stunning backdrop for court-based activities. Ping-pong can be enjoyed in the oceanfront and poolside Family Room off of the Great Room. Entertainment and activities are abundant with the Home Movie Theatre seating 10, the Gym with its top-of-the-line cardio equipment (arc trainer, treadmill and spin bike), and a state-of-the-art lighted professional Tennis Court and Covered Tennis Area with a regulation basketball net. Also included are a ball machine and ball hoppers. The Covered Tennis Area features additional laundry facilities and a guest ½ bath area. The pristine sandy bottom of this crystal-clear shoreline is the perfect launching spot for swimming, paddle-boarding, kayaking and more.