Tulsa: Kamau Jahi Williams Sentenced for Drug Conspiracy

Methamphetamine Distributor, Kamau Jahi Williams Sentenced to 188 Months in Prison for Drug Conspiracy Involving Postal Carriers

A drug dealer who worked with postal carriers to conduct a methamphetamine drug conspiracy was sentenced Thursday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced Kamau Jahi Williams, 43, of Tulsa, to 188 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Starting as early as December 2019 and continuing to October 2021, the defendant conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Williams admitted in his plea agreement to purchasing methamphetamine from a source of supply in California and redistributing the drug to third parties in Tulsa. His source of supply normally fronted the methamphetamine for Williams. After Williams received payment from customers, he would pay the source of supply.

According to court documents, Williams ran the operation in the Northern District of Oklahoma with the support of several postal workers. As part of the conspiracy, Williams’ source in California mailed shipments of methamphetamine to an abandoned Tulsa address through the U.S. Postal Service. Several postal carriers allegedly intercepted those packages. As part of the conspiracy, they marked the packages as delivered and then would meet Williams at various locations in Tulsa to deliver the methamphetamine packages.

In September 2021, a federal jury convicted Williams in a separate drug conspiracy. In that case, Williams was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine, Drug Conspiracy, and Distribution of Heroin. The two federal sentences will run concurrently.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today