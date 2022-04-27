Tulsa: Gerald Smith Sentenced for Burglary and Assault

Tulsa Man, Gerald Smith Sentenced for Burglary and Assault that Resulted in Substantial Bodily Injury

(STL.News) A Tulsa man who battered a former dating partner and threatened to kill her was sentenced in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Gerald Smith, 28, of Tulsa, to 84 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will not shy away from prosecuting cases of domestic violence,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Gerald Smith’s threats and vicious attack on this victim are inexcusable, and he will spend seven years in federal prison as a result.”

In November, Smith pleaded guilty to first degree burglary in Indian Country and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to an intimate/dating partner in Indian Country.

Smith admitted that on May 4, 2021, he broke into the home of a former dating partner and assaulted her. Smith entered the home without the victim’s permission through a sliding door and demanded the victim allow him to live in her home. When the victim declined, Smith further demanded that she book a hotel room for him and pay for it.

He threatened to kill her if she refused. He then drove the victim in her vehicle to a local hotel where she paid for his room. As she attempted to leave in her car, Smith grabbed her and struck her in the face multiple times, resulting in scratches on her face and neck, a bite mark on her forearm, and an eye that was swollen shut.

The Tulsa Police Department and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven J. Briden prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today