Tulsa: Deshawn Patrick Pleads Guilty to Robbery

Deshawn Patrick Pleads Guilty to Two Counts of Robbery in Indian Country

(STL.News) A man who engaged in a series of violent crimes in Tulsa pleaded guilty today in federal court to two counts of robbery in Indian Country, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

“Deshawn Patrick, armed with a pistol, committed two violent robberies and posed a serious danger to the public. Thanks to the Tulsa Police Department, FBI, and federal prosecutors, he has been held accountable for his violent criminal behavior. Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil will sentence Patrick on Nov. 30,” said Johnson.

In his plea agreement, Deshawn Patrick, 19, of Tulsa, admitted that he pointed a firearm and used force to take a minor victim’s phone, car keys and vehicle in Tulsa. When the victim arrived at an apartment complex on Sept. 6, 2020, Deshawn Patrick exited his vehicle pointing a firearm at the teenage victim and, along with a codefendant and two juvenile accomplices, demanded the driver and passenger exit the vehicle. He and his accomplices grabbed the victim’s phone and car keys. Patrick and an accomplice then drove away in the victim’s car.

Patrick further admitted to robbing a second victim on Oct. 18, 2020. Patrick and a juvenile accomplice approached the 74 year-old victim inside the victim’s garage. Patrick and his accomplice pointed semi-automatic pistols at the victim in order to gain entry into the house. Patrick struck the elderly victim in the head with a pistol, knocking him unconscious. Patrick then entered the victim’s home and took his keys and wallet. The two defendants fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim sustained lacerations to his head during the incident.

Both robbery victims are Muscogee Nation citizens, and the crimes occurred within the Muscogee Nation Reservation.

The Tulsa Police Department and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan H. Heatherman and Reagan V. Reininger are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today