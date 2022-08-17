Tukwila, WA, man sentenced to 7 years in prison

Tukwila, WA, man who torched a car to retaliate against an informant sentenced to 7 years in prison

(STL.News) Arson in car parked under Burien apartment building could have resulted in deaths and serious injuries but for quick fire department response

A 23-year-old Tukwila, Washington, man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 7 years in prison for retaliating against an informant and conspiracy to use fire to obstruct justice, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Jordan Sanchez was arrested January 20, 2021, for the November 20, 2020, fire at a Burien apartment complex.

At the sentencing hearing Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez noted that Sanchez… “threw a lit firebomb into a vehicle under an apartment building where many innocent people were living…. An extremely serious offense.”

“Respect for each other, and the laws and norms of our democracy, is vital to maintaining safe and healthy communities,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “Seeing the pictures of the burned-out car and the damage to the apartment building shows that Mr. Sanchez lacked both. Both the person who ordered the fire and Mr. Sanchez are being held accountable for their dangerous conduct and their efforts to subvert the rule of law and obstruct justice.”

According to records filed in the case, Sanchez was a drug customer of 30-year-old David Rosario. Rosario was arrested after selling guns and drugs to an undercover federal agent. Rosario blamed the person who introduced him to the agent and wanted to retaliate against them. Rosario offered to pay Sanchez with fentanyl pills for burning the informant’s car.

In the early morning hours of November 20, 2020, Sanchez filled a beer bottle with gasoline, stuffed a t-shirt in the bottle and took it to the apartment complex in search of the informant’s convertible. Sanchez cut a hole in the roof of the car, lit the t-shirt on fire and dropped the gasoline loaded beer bottle in the car.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today