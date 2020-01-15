Tucson Woman Elvira Contreras Sentenced to Prison for Impersonating Immigration Attorney and Ice Agent to Defraud Victims

(STL.News) – Elvira Contreras, 38, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 18 months’ imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Contreras had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Contreras falsely represented to undocumented alien victims that she worked for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or that she was an immigration attorney who could obtain U.S. immigration documents for them for a fee. As part of her scheme, Defendant falsely impersonated local immigration attorney Doralina Luna. Defendant was also ordered to pay $89,935.00 in restitution.

The investigation in this case was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. The prosecution was handled by Tiffany J. Underwood and Jane L. Westby, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, District of Arizona, Tucson.

