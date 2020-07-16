Tucson Police’s Homicide victim identified as Tara A. Hufault

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred yesterday evening on Tucson’s South Side.

On June 28, 2020, just before 11:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the southern parking lot of Rodeo Park, 5001 S. Nogales Hwy. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with an adult female inside with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers immediately began rendering aid with the use of their Individual First-Aid Kits (IFAK). Tucson Fire personnel also responded and continued rendering aid, ultimately transporting the female to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival to the hospital, the victim was pronounced deceased. She was identified as 29-year-old Tara A. Hufault. Next of kin has been notified.

Tucson Police Homicide Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation. Detectives learned Ms. Hufault was accompanied by two adult friends prior to the shooting. Detectives were able to speak with the friends and conducted several follow-up interviews. Detectives believe Ms. Hufault was struck by gunfire while at Rodeo Park during a prearranged meeting. Detectives are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 88- CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Additional details will be released as they become available.

As detectives continued their investigation, they were able to identify two suspects believed to be involved in the attempted robbery/murder of Tara Hufault. Detectives also learned that the prearranged meeting between Hufault and the suspects was drug related. The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Kevin Harris and 21-year-old Chadrick Joe. On July 13, 2020, the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, along with Tucson Police Officers from the Operations Division South Community Response Team, located and arrested Kevin Harris and Chadrick Joe. Homicide Detectives responded to speak with the suspects. Following the interviews, both suspects were booked into Pima County Jail for First-Degree Murder.

