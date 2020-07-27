Tucson Police Identified Homicide Victim as Jose Luis Armando Miranda

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening on Tucson’s South Side.

On July 23, 2020, just before 9:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 24th Street after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the ground with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers immediately began rendering aid utilizing their Individual First-Aid Kits (IFAK). Tucson Fire responded to the scene and took over medical treatment. The victim was then transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On July 26, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. He was identified as 22-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda. Next of kin has been notified.

On the night of the incident, Homicide Detectives responded to continue the investigation. After processing the scene and collecting evidence, detectives began following up on leads in the case. Over the past few days detectives spoke with several witnesses. Based on information they received, it appears this was not a random shooting and that the victim and suspects involved most likely knew each other.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Although detectives are actively following up on leads in the case, they are asking anyone with information to please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Additional details will be released as they become available.

