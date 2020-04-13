Tucson Man Martin Gerardo Mendoza Sentenced to Prison for Abusive Sexual Contact

(STL.News) – On February 24, Martin Gerardo Mendoza, 51, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell to 24 months in federal prison followed by 120 months of supervised release. In August 2019, Mendoza pleaded guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact.

On or between May 3 and May 4, 2018, Mendoza knowingly and intentionally engaged in sexual contact with the victim without her permission. Mendoza committed the act on the Yavapai-Prescott reservation in Prescott, Arizona. The victim is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tucson Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christina Covault and William Voit, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE