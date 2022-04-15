Tuba City: Vincent Roy Tsosie Sentenced for Arson

Tuba City Man, Vincent Roy Tsosie Sentenced to Life in Prison for Arson, First-Degree Felony Murder, and Second-Degree Murder

PHOENIX, AR (STL.News) On Wednesday, Vincent Roy Tsosie, Jr., 28, of Tuba City, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to concurrent life sentences. A jury previously convicted Tsosie of arson, first-degree felony murder, and second-degree murder.

In November 2019, Tsosie entered a home in Tuba City, tried to assault one of the residents, and then set the home on fire. The homeowner woke up during the fire but could not find his way through the flames and smoke and died.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Services, conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer E. LaGrange and Sharon K. Sexton, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today