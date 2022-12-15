TSSA members at Network Rail vote to accept improved pay deal

Members of the TSSA union at Network Rail have voted to accept an improved pay deal in a referendum.The union, which is smaller than the RMT, had already suspended strike action. It said 85% of its members had voted in favour of the offer, which includes a minimum 9% pay rise by January, job security to 2025, and guarantees on terms and conditions.The offer, a two-year deal covering the missed January 2022 pay rise and 2023, was rejected last week by the RMT union, which is pressing ahead with a second 48-hour strike on Thursday.The TSSA said the vote was on a 70% turnout of 2,500 union members in its lower-paid grades at Network Rail. Other TSSA members in senior or managerial roles settled in the summer.The TSSA’s organising director, Luke Chester, said it was “great news and a great deal for our members in Network Rail. It just shows what can be done through negotiations when there’s a serious offer on the table.”He said strikes had won the improved offer, which would mean an 11% rise for those on lower salaries, and that the deal was significantly better than anything proposed by the train operating companies, where industrial action would continue.“If the rail companies and the government have any sense, they will now stop blocking the perfectly reasonable pathway to a deal and come back to the table with an improved offer which meets our aspirations,” he said.The TSSA will continue strikes at Avanti West Coast this week, coinciding with the RMT’s action. Its members will also strike on Saturday at other operators, including East Midlands Railway and TransPennine Express. It is taking action short of a strike at 12 companies at various times in the next month.The RMT will meet rail ministers and industry bosses later on Thursday for more talks.Sign up to Business TodayGet set for the working day – we’ll point you to the all the business news and analysis you need every morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.