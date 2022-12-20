TSB/Sabadell: watchdog’s fine belies improving health of British bank

Spain’s Banco de Sabadell may have forgotten why it bought UK retail bank TSB seven years ago. Big IT hiccups locked depositors out of their online accounts in 2018. The chief executive was ousted. On Tuesday, UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority finally closed the book on the affair with a 115-page report and a fine of £48.7mn. Resolving this problem has already cost Sabadell about £330mn. When two companies try to merge their IT systems, it can cause disastrous problems. According to the FCA, TSB needed eight months to return to “business as usual” having paid out £32.7mn to affected customers. And yet, Sabadell’s perseverance — having refused at least one offer for TSB over the years — may have paid off. Investors have taken a shine to Sabadell shares, up 59 per cent over one year. That is partly due to its high proportion of retail pre-tax profits, about 70 per cent, well above average for the European sector according to Citigroup. Retail banks tend to have high and positive earnings sensitivity to rising interest rates. Sabadell has similar exposure in the UK from TSB.Pity it took so long. Sabadell was too ambitious in its aims. A 2017 investor presentation revealed that Sabadell had planned to close 250 branches while changing IT platforms. Subsequently, TSB reversed from profit to loss from 2018 until 2021, according to Sabadell’s accounts.The FCA fine comes when this former English Patient is properly adding to Sabadell’s coffers. Pre-provision operating profits almost doubled year on year in the quarter through September to £91mn.TSB’s mortgage market share has begun to recover since the summer. Meanwhile, its own common equity tier one capital ratio is high at more than 16 per cent. This year, TSB should provide the largest earnings contribution to its Spanish parent in six years. The hapless TSB has quietly gone from a public-relations nightmare to a steady profit provider. Sabadell’s international expansion is finally paying off.Our popular newsletter for premium subscribers is published twice weekly. On Wednesday we analyse a hot topic from a world financial centre. On Friday we dissect the week’s big themes. Please sign up here